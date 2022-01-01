公司目录
Cvent
Cvent 薪资

Cvent的薪资范围从低端的招聘人员年度总薪酬$5,916到高端的解决方案架构师$226,125。

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer I $108K
Software Engineer II $116K
Senior Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Principal Software Engineer $173K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

产品设计师
Median $110K

用户体验设计师

客户服务
$192K

客户成功
$17.2K
数据分析师
$105K
数据科学家
$94K
信息技术专家
$151K
管理咨询顾问
$64.1K
市场营销
$13.6K
市场运营
$166K
产品经理
$162K
项目经理
$89.3K
项目经理
$69.7K
招聘人员
$5.9K
销售
$79.6K
软件工程经理
$221K
解决方案架构师
$226K
技术项目经理
$31K
用户体验研究员
$131K
常见问题

据报道，Cvent最高薪的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$226,125。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Cvent的年总薪酬中位数为$110,000。

