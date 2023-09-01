公司目录
Critical TechWorks 薪资

Critical TechWorks的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$34,207到高端的项目经理$60,923。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Critical TechWorks. 最后更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $34.2K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

DevOps工程师

数据工程师

数据科学家
$56.7K
产品经理
$57.6K

项目经理
$60.9K
常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Critical TechWorks is 项目经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $60,923. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Critical TechWorks is $57,199.

其他资源