Credit Karma 薪资

Credit Karma的薪资范围从低端的业务运营年度总薪酬$99,500到高端的产品经理$727,714。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Credit Karma. 最后更新： 8/8/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer I $146K
Software Engineer II $203K
Software Engineer III $242K
Software Engineer IV $325K
Senior Software Engineer I $398K
Senior Software Engineer II $350K
Staff Software Engineer I $525K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

产品经理
Product Manager $188K
Senior Product Manager $321K
Staff Product Manager $478K
Associate Director $528K
Director $728K
软件工程经理
Median $489K

市场营销
Median $273K
数据科学家
Median $280K
产品设计师
Median $447K
业务分析师
Median $200K
技术项目经理
Median $285K
业务发展
Median $224K
业务运营
$99.5K
数据科学经理
$334K
产品设计经理
$561K
项目经理
$154K
招聘人员
$117K
销售
$408K
网络安全分析师
$219K
解决方案架构师
$362K

数据架构师

Cloud Security Architect

缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Credit Karma，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

常见问题

