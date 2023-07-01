公司目录
COI Energy Services
热门见解
    • 关于

    COI Energy is a digital energy management company that aims to reduce energy waste in buildings and repurpose it for positive use. They offer a comprehensive approach to energy waste reduction, including optimizing energy behaviors and monetizing energy asset flexibility. COI is technology and vendor neutral, prioritizing the success of their clients. Their platform allows clients to buy, sell, and gift energy capacity to improve building performance, reduce emissions, and support energy insecure communities.

    http://www.coienergyservices.com
    网站
    2016
    成立年份
    31
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预计收入
    总部

