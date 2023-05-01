公司目录
Clarivate Analytics 薪资

Clarivate Analytics的薪资范围从低端的数据分析师年度总薪酬$3,267到高端的管理咨询顾问$112,200。

$160K

软件工程师
Median $14.4K

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $80.2K
业务分析师
$16.1K

数据分析师
$3.3K
财务分析师
$15K
人力资源
$76.5K
法律
$70.4K
管理咨询顾问
$112K
产品经理
$105K
软件工程经理
$105K
解决方案架构师
$10.6K
常见问题

Clarivate Analytics'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $112,200 ücretle 管理咨询顾问 at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Clarivate Analytics'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $70,350'dır.

