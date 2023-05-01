公司目录
Clarivate Analytics
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Clarivate Analytics的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Clarivate is an information, analytics, and workflow company that provides structured information and analytics for scientific research, innovations, and brands. It operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers various products and services, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, and CompuMark, to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies globally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, UK.

    http://clarivate.com
    网站
    1863
    成立年份
    11,600
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Clarivate Analytics的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Dropbox
    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源