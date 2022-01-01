公司目录
Clarifai
Clarifai 薪资

Clarifai的薪资范围从低端的招聘人员年度总薪酬$26,376到高端的技术项目经理$211,050。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Clarifai. 最后更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $175K

研究科学家

数据科学家
$53.3K
招聘人员
$26.4K

销售
$126K
技术项目经理
$211K
常见问题

据报道，Clarifai最高薪的职位是技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$211,050。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Clarifai的年总薪酬中位数为$125,625。

