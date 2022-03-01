公司目录
Celigo
Celigo 薪资

Celigo的薪资范围从低端的市场运营年度总薪酬$22,783到高端的产品经理$251,250。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Celigo. 最后更新： 8/1/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $29.5K

后端软件工程师

业务发展
$73.6K
客户成功
$98.3K

管理咨询顾问
$122K
市场营销
$201K
市场运营
$22.8K
产品设计师
$62.1K
产品经理
$251K
解决方案架构师
$59.3K
技术项目经理
$98K
常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Celigo is 产品经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celigo is $85,815.

