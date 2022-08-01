公司目录
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co 薪资

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co的薪资范围从低端的投资银行家年度总薪酬$11,977到高端的网络安全分析师$127,758。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. 最后更新： 8/6/2025

$160K

会计师
$65.7K
业务运营经理
$61.7K
业务分析师
$24.2K

客户成功
$19K
信息技术专家
$75.4K
投资银行家
$12K
网络安全分析师
$128K
软件工程师
$75.2K
常见问题

据报道，Brown Brothers Harriman & Co最高薪的职位是网络安全分析师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$127,758。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Brown Brothers Harriman & Co的年总薪酬中位数为$63,680。

