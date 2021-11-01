公司目录
Brock Solutions
Brock Solutions 薪资

Brock Solutions的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$55,744到高端的产品经理$114,053。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Brock Solutions. 最后更新： 8/6/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $55.7K

全栈软件工程师

控制工程师
$92.5K
硬件工程师
$61.9K

人力资源
$56.1K
产品设计师
$60.3K
产品经理
$114K
技术项目经理
$66.5K
常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Brock Solutions is 产品经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,053. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brock Solutions is $61,896.

