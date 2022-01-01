公司目录
Broadridge
Broadridge 薪资

Broadridge的薪资范围从低端的投资银行家年度总薪酬$2,545到高端的法律$378,100。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Broadridge. 最后更新： 8/6/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer $85.3K
Senior Software Engineer $111K
Lead Software Engineer $143K

全栈软件工程师

会计师
$323K
业务分析师
$13.2K

企业发展
$274K
客户服务
$112K
数据科学经理
$194K
数据科学家
$159K
财务分析师
$59.7K
投资银行家
$2.5K
法律
$378K
项目经理
$96.7K
软件工程经理
$261K
解决方案架构师
$57.4K
技术项目经理
$36.1K
常见问题

据报道，Broadridge最高薪的职位是法律 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$378,100。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Broadridge的年总薪酬中位数为$111,797。

