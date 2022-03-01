公司目录
Bombardier
Bombardier 薪资

Bombardier的薪资范围从低端的项目经理年度总薪酬$37,279到高端的解决方案架构师$96,814。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Bombardier. 最后更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

业务分析师
Median $54.5K
电气工程师
$67.2K
硬件工程师
$54.9K

市场营销
$53.9K
机械工程师
$45.5K
项目经理
$37.3K
软件工程师
$68.6K
解决方案架构师
$96.8K
技术项目经理
$53.4K
Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Bombardier, е 解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $96,814. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Bombardier, е $54,477.

