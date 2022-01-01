公司目录
Bolt
Bolt 薪资

Bolt的薪资范围从低端的数据分析师年度总薪酬$7,566到高端的销售$1,035,300。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Bolt. 最后更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $107K
产品经理
Median $200K
市场营销
Median $188K

软件工程经理
Median $400K
业务分析师
$59K
客户服务
$129K
数据分析师
$7.6K
数据科学家
$228K
财务分析师
$141K
人力资源
$204K
管理咨询顾问
$318K
产品设计师
$193K
招聘人员
$201K
销售
$1.04M
解决方案架构师
$154K
技术项目经理
$211K
用户体验研究员
$144K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Bolt，Options受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

