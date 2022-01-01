公司目录
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas 薪资

BNP Paribas的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$1,421到高端的投资银行家$248,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 BNP Paribas. 最后更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $56.8K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

DevOps工程师

数据科学家
Median $68.2K

量化研究员

项目经理
Median $45.6K

投资银行家
Median $248K
会计师
$111K
业务运营
$91.2K
业务分析师
$56.3K
业务发展
$84.2K
客户服务
$1.4K
数据分析师
$26.1K
财务分析师
$44K
信息技术专家
$29K
管理咨询顾问
$169K
产品设计师
$29.7K
产品经理
$51.3K
项目经理
$37.3K
销售
$46.1K
网络安全分析师
$117K
软件工程经理
$88.6K
解决方案架构师
$143K

数据架构师

总体薪酬
$84.2K
用户体验研究员
$80.4K
风险投资人
$155K
常见问题

据报道，BNP Paribas最高薪的职位是投资银行家，年总薪酬为$248,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，BNP Paribas的年总薪酬中位数为$68,204。

其他资源