BlueVine 薪资

BlueVine的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$141,464到高端的业务发展$270,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 BlueVine. 最后更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

业务发展
Median $270K
市场营销
$149K
合作伙伴经理
$259K

产品设计师
Median $151K
产品经理
$199K
软件工程师
$141K
软件工程经理
$264K
أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BlueVine هو 业务发展 بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $270,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BlueVine هو $199,000.

