Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy 薪资

Bloom Energy的薪资范围从低端的数据分析师年度总薪酬$9,535到高端的化学工程师$306,525。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Bloom Energy. 最后更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

生物医学工程师
$225K
化学工程师
$307K
控制工程师
$129K

数据分析师
$9.5K
数据科学家
$119K
电气工程师
$170K
财务分析师
$157K
硬件工程师
$236K
机械工程师
$164K
销售
$289K
软件工程师
$72.4K
常见问题

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bloom Energy הוא 化学工程师
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bloom Energy הוא $163,815.

