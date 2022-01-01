公司目录
Blend
Blend 薪资

Blend的薪资范围从低端的数据科学家年度总薪酬$47,865到高端的软件工程师$357,500。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Blend. 最后更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

软件工程师
IC2 $167K
IC3 $213K
IC4 $266K
IC5 $358K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

销售
Median $175K
软件工程经理
Median $295K

会计师
$107K
业务分析师
$113K
客户成功
$219K
数据科学家
$47.9K
市场运营
$185K
产品设计师
$166K
产品经理
Median $220K
项目经理
$174K
项目经理
$169K
招聘人员
$93.1K
销售工程师
$216K
网络安全分析师
$199K
解决方案架构师
$276K
技术项目经理
$157K
常见问题

据报道，Blend最高薪的职位是软件工程师 at the IC5 level，年总薪酬为$357,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Blend的年总薪酬中位数为$180,035。

