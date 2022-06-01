公司目录
Bechtle
Bechtle 薪资

Bechtle的薪资范围从低端的控制工程师年度总薪酬$45,097到高端的解决方案架构师$182,910。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Bechtle. 最后更新： 8/7/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $88.5K
控制工程师
$45.1K
信息技术专家
$82.9K

市场营销
$146K
销售支持
$69K
解决方案架构师
$183K
常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Bechtle is 解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bechtle is $85,729.

