公司目录
Avature
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Avature 薪资

Avature的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$2,841到高端的文案$119,400。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Avature. 最后更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

文案
$119K
客户服务
$2.8K
信息技术专家
$18.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
产品设计师
$28.3K
产品经理
$52.4K
项目经理
$8.4K
软件工程师
$49.8K
软件工程经理
$64.9K
解决方案架构师
$77.4K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

据报道，Avature最高薪的职位是文案 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$119,400。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Avature的年总薪酬中位数为$49,841。

特色职位

    未找到Avature的特色职位

相关公司

  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源