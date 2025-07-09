公司目录
Astronics
Astronics 薪资

Astronics的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$91,540到高端的软件工程经理$168,840。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Astronics. 最后更新： 7/30/2025

$160K

电气工程师
$98.1K
硬件工程师
$99.5K
软件工程师
$91.5K

软件工程经理
$169K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

特色职位

    未找到Astronics的特色职位

