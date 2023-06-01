公司目录
Ascendant Studios
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Ascendant Studios的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Ascendant is an independent AAA video game studio with ownership and creative control over their original game, Immortals of Aveum. They are passionate, creative, committed to quality, and focused on fun. Their team of experienced and inspired creators are empowered to have a meaningful impact on the stories they tell and the games they create. They are a distributed team across North America with their home base in downtown San Rafael, California. Their debut single-player magic shooter and original fantasy IP, Immortals of Aveum, will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

    ascendantstudios.com
    网站
    2018
    成立年份
    126
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Ascendant Studios的特色职位

    相关公司

    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源