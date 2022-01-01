公司目录
Applied Intuition 薪资

Applied Intuition的薪资范围从低端的用户体验研究员年度总薪酬$100,500到高端的产品设计师$483,570。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Applied Intuition. 最后更新： 8/7/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer $255K
Senior Software Engineer $313K

全栈软件工程师

招聘人员
Median $140K
业务发展
$218K

人力资源
$422K
机械工程师
$136K
产品设计师
$484K
网络安全分析师
$143K
软件工程经理
$201K
技术项目经理
$201K
用户体验研究员
$101K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Applied Intuition，Options受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常见问题

据报道，Applied Intuition最高薪的职位是产品设计师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$483,570。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Applied Intuition的年总薪酬中位数为$200,940。

