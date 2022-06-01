公司目录
Amtrak
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Amtrak的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Moving America Where it wants to go.We are not just a railroad; we are a company that moves people. With 21,000 route miles in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces, Amtrak operates more than 300 trains each day – at speeds up to 150 mph – to more than 500 destinations. We move customers where they want to go by responding to their wants and needs. And by doing so, we connect communities, economies and families that make our nation great.We employ more than 20,000 diverse, energetic professionals in a variety of career fields throughout the Unites States. Our mission is to provide safe transportation in the most efficient way possible, while ensuring that our customers get a consistent, high quality experience. Carrying out this mission, and ultimately achieving our vision, hinges on our employees.The future rides with us.

    http://www.amtrak.com
    网站
    1971
    成立年份
    10,720
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Amtrak的特色职位

    相关公司

    • SpaceX
    • Venmo
    • Bird
    • Headspace
    • Fuzzy
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源