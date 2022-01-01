公司目录
Amdocs
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Amdocs 薪资

Amdocs的薪资范围从低端的数据分析师年度总薪酬$10,453到高端的人力资源$537,300。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Amdocs. 最后更新： 7/30/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
L1 $11.4K
L2 $12.8K
L3 $17.1K
L4 $28K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

生产软件工程师

DevOps工程师

软件工程经理
Median $35.3K
产品经理
Median $107K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
解决方案架构师
Median $170K
销售
Median $240K
会计师
$70.4K
行政助理
$49.3K
业务分析师
$112K
客户服务
$166K
客户成功
$95.4K
数据分析师
$10.5K
数据科学家
$41.5K
硬件工程师
$339K
人力资源
$537K
信息技术专家
$17.4K
管理咨询顾问
$76.9K
市场营销
$122K
产品设计师
$39.8K
项目经理
$49.8K
项目经理
$36K
销售工程师
$194K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в Amdocs, — это 人力资源 at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $537,300. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в Amdocs, составляет $60,079.

特色职位

    未找到Amdocs的特色职位

相关公司

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • Trimble
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源