Airwallex 薪资

Airwallex的薪资范围从低端的市场营销年度总薪酬$44,275到高端的数据科学经理$472,625。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Airwallex. 最后更新： 8/5/2025

$160K

产品经理
Median $150K
软件工程师
Median $109K

后端软件工程师

业务运营
$62.8K

业务分析师
$79.6K
业务发展
$192K
幕僚长
$215K
客户服务
$53.6K
数据科学经理
$473K
数据科学家
$146K
市场营销
$44.3K
合作伙伴经理
$154K
产品设计师
$387K
招聘人员
$145K
销售工程师
$352K
软件工程经理
$111K
总体薪酬
$122K
缺少您的职位？

缺少您的职位？


归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Airwallex，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Airwallex is 数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $472,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airwallex is $145,390.

