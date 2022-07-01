公司目录
ADTRAV Travel Management
    ADTRAV combines cutting-edge technology with high-touch services to help companies travel more easily and efficiently than ever before. For more than 40 years, we have set the standard in business travel management for corporations, government agencies, and non-profit organizations. We focus on forming proactive client partnerships built upon a foundation of integrity, value, and service. Dedication to these guiding principles has enabled ADTRAV to become a global leader among corporate travel management companies. Furthermore, we are proud to be the second largest government travel provider in the nation, serving federal, state, and local governments. Our clients include such entities as the Department of Commerce, the Department of Energy, and the GSA. In addition, we serve a large number of federal contractors who leverage our government travel expertise to remain in compliance with all federal travel regulations and to meet the unique audit requirements of the DCAA. Our experience, customer service, and innovative technology have enabled us to become a trusted leader in the industry for over 40 years.Facts on the Fly• Over 40 years of experience in corporate, government, and non-profit organization travel • Custom solutions through proprietary technology• ADTRAV agents 24/7/365 • ADTRAV Global Partners program powered by RADIUS Travel • Concur TMC Preferred Partner

