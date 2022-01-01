公司目录
Adtalem Global Education 薪资

Adtalem Global Education的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$84,575到高端的解决方案架构师$201,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Adtalem Global Education. 最后更新： 7/25/2025

$160K

业务分析师
$84.6K
数据分析师
$92.9K
数据科学家
$95.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

软件工程师
$112K
解决方案架构师
$201K
常见问题

据报道，Adtalem Global Education最高薪的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$201,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Adtalem Global Education的年总薪酬中位数为$95,475。

