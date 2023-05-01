公司目录
Acreage Holdings
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Acreage Holdings的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Acreage is a New York-based company that operates cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities across the US, including its own retail store brand, The Botanist. They offer a wide range of cannabis products, including award-winning brands like Botanist and Tweed, as well as medical and edibles brands. Acreage also owns a hemp subsidiary, Universal Hemp, which distributes and sells CBD products nationwide. The company has focused on creating a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience since its founding in 2011.

    acreageholdings.com
    网站
    2014
    成立年份
    241
    员工人数
    $50M-$100M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Acreage Holdings的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Databricks
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源