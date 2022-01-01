公司目录
Acquia
Acquia 薪资

Acquia的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$15,760到高端的数据科学家$214,200。

$160K

软件工程师
Median $38.4K

全栈软件工程师

软件工程经理
Median $90K
客户服务
$15.8K

数据分析师
$109K
数据科学家
$214K
市场营销
$75.4K
产品设计师
$111K
产品经理
$129K
销售
$58.7K
网络安全分析师
$26.6K
解决方案架构师
$134K
技术项目经理
$124K
常见问题

据报道，Acquia最高薪的职位是数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$214,200。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Acquia的年总薪酬中位数为$99,725。

