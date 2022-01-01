公司目录
3M
3M 薪资

3M的薪资范围从低端的产品经理年度总薪酬$21,444到高端的解决方案架构师$253,260。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 3M. 最后更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

软件工程师
T1 $87.9K
T2 $102K
T3 $129K
T4 $154K
T4A $170K

全栈软件工程师

后端软件工程师

机械工程师
T1 $76.8K
T2 $97.8K
T3 $122K
T4 $145K
项目经理
Median $120K

财务分析师
Median $100K
数据科学家
Median $134K
信息技术专家
Median $83.5K
业务分析师
Median $126K
硬件工程师
Median $128K
会计师
$65.2K
生物医学工程师
$81.4K
业务运营
$126K
业务运营经理
$158K
业务发展
$155K
化学工程师
$97.5K
客户服务
$130K
数据科学经理
$166K
人力资源
$148K
工业设计师
$125K
管理咨询顾问
$148K
市场营销
$164K
市场运营
$159K
材料工程师
$149K
产品设计师
$89.2K
产品经理
$21.4K
销售
$116K
网络安全分析师
$109K
软件工程经理
$166K
解决方案架构师
$253K
技术项目经理
$146K
用户体验研究员
$99K
归属期

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

股票类型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options受3年归属期的约束：

  • 0% 归属期 1st- (0.00% 每年)

  • 0% 归属期 2nd- (0.00% 每年)

  • 100% 归属期 3rd- (100.00% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options受3年归属期的约束：

  • 33.3% 归属期 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 归属期 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 归属期 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

常见问题

据报道，3M最高薪的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$253,260。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，3M的年总薪酬中位数为$125,715。

其他资源