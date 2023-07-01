公司目录
30SecondsToFly
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于30SecondsToFly的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    30SecondsToFly is a company that is using machine learning and artificial intelligence to revolutionize corporate travel. Their technology, "Claire," is an AI-powered travel agent that books flights and hotels for travelers while learning their preferences and applying travel policies. Claire automates repetitive tasks, allowing human agents to focus on high-touch customer interactions. This improves the customer experience and reduces call center costs. 30SecondsToFly was awarded the $100,000 General Catalyst Award for Travel Innovation 2019, recognizing them as the most innovative and disruptive company in travel.

    http://www.30secondstofly.com
    网站
    2015
    成立年份
    31
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到30SecondsToFly的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Tesla
    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源