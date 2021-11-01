公司目录
[24]7.ai
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

[24]7.ai 薪资

[24]7.ai的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$10,626到高端的软件工程经理$271,953。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 [24]7.ai. 最后更新： 8/2/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $147K
客户服务
$10.6K
数据科学家
$26.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
产品经理
$256K
项目经理
$130K
软件工程经理
$272K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

[24]7.ai में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका 软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $271,953 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
[24]7.ai में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $138,323 है।

特色职位

    未找到[24]7.ai的特色职位

相关公司

  • BigID
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • MathWorks
  • Riverbed Technology
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源