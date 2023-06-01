公司目录
1X Technologies
1X Technologies 薪资

1X Technologies的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$72,525到高端的客户服务$193,184。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 1X Technologies. 最后更新： 8/2/2025

$160K

客户服务
$193K
硬件工程师
$127K
机械工程师
$83.4K

软件工程师
$72.5K
常见问题

据报道，1X Technologies最高薪的职位是客户服务 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$193,184。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，1X Technologies的年总薪酬中位数为$104,998。

