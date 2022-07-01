公司目录
1QBit
热门见解
    • 关于

    1QBit redefines intractable problems by reframing them to achieve superior results using the most effective quantum and classical processors built to date. We work with our partners to build industry applications on our hardware-agnostic platform to produce the best available results today, while continually improving these results through the ability to switch the underlying solver as new releases and hardware architectures are developed.1QBit’s hardware-agnostic platforms and services future proof our partners by enabling their applications to continually improve alongside advancements in both classical and quantum processors.1QBit partners with Fortune 500 clients and leading hardware providers to solve industry problems in the areas of optimization, simulation, and machine learning. 1QBit’s team of researchers, industry specialists, and software developers understand the unique strengths of each type of quantum computing architecture and identify problems within industry that are well suited to benefit from these new approaches to processing. We work with our clients to develop novel approaches to applications using a quantum lens. We build the resulting solutions on top of our hardware-agnostic platform so that the applications improve alongside advances in both classical and quantum computing architectures.

    http://www.1qbit.com
    网站
    2012
    成立年份
    150
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预计收入
    总部

