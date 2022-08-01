公司目录
17LIVE
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

17LIVE 薪资

17LIVE的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$32,536到高端的产品设计师$63,680。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 17LIVE. 最后更新： 8/2/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $39K

iOS工程师

后端软件工程师

业务分析师
$32.5K
数据分析师
$40.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
数据科学家
$50.8K
产品设计师
$63.7K
产品经理
$41.5K
软件工程经理
$58.1K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в 17LIVE, е 产品设计师 at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $63,680. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в 17LIVE, е $41,479.

特色职位

    未找到17LIVE的特色职位

相关公司

  • Intuit
  • Dropbox
  • Tesla
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源