Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation Mức lương

Mức lương tại Zions Bancorporation dao động từ $35,323 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng ở mức thấp đến $236,175 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Zions Bancorporation. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/14/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$68.3K
Quản Lý Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$80.4K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$35.3K
Chuyên Viên Ngân Hàng Đầu Tư
$70.4K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$236K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
$156K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Zions Bancorporation là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $236,175. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Zions Bancorporation là $90,200.

Công ty liên quan

  • KeyBank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • PNC
  • Merrill Lynch
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

