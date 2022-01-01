Danh bạ công ty
Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Mức lương

Mức lương tại Zimmer Biomet dao động từ $50,736 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật ở mức thấp đến $197,985 cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Zimmer Biomet. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/14/2025

Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
Median $100K

Kỹ sư chất lượng

Bán Hàng
Median $85K
Kỹ Sư Y Sinh
$124K

Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Median $105K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$78.4K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$66.1K
Quản Lý Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$177K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$198K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$102K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$50.7K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Zimmer Biomet là Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $197,985. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Zimmer Biomet là $101,000.

