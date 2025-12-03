Danh bạ công ty
YCharts
  • Mức lương
  • Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm

  • Tất cả mức lương Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm

YCharts Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm Mức lương

Gói thu nhập trung vị của Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm in United States tại YCharts có tổng giá trị $215K mỗi year. Xem chi tiết lương cơ bản, cổ phiếu và thưởng trong gói tổng thu nhập của YCharts. Cập nhật lần cuối: 12/3/2025

Gói Lương Trung Vị
company icon
YCharts
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
Tổng mỗi năm
$215K
Cấp bậc
-
Lương cơ bản
$215K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Thưởng
$32
Số năm tại công ty
1 Năm
Số năm kinh nghiệm
8 Năm
Các cấp bậc nghề nghiệp tại YCharts?
Thông tin mức lương mới nhất
Công ty

Địa điểm | Ngày

Tên cấp bậc

Thẻ

Số năm kinh nghiệm

Tổng / Tại công ty

Tổng thu nhập

Lương cơ bản | Cổ phiếu (năm) | Thưởng
Đóng góp

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Gói lương cao nhất được báo cáo cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm tại YCharts in United States có tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $247,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại YCharts cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm in United States là $215,032.

Tài nguyên khác

