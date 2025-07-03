Danh bạ công ty
Wittur Elevator Components
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Wittur Elevator Components Mức lương

Mức lương trung vị của Wittur Elevator Components là $65,398 cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí . Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Wittur Elevator Components. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
$65.4K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Wittur Elevator Components là Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $65,398. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Wittur Elevator Components là $65,398.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Wittur Elevator Components

Công ty liên quan

  • Dropbox
  • Tesla
  • Intuit
  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/wittur-elevator-components/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.