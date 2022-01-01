Danh bạ công ty
Willis Towers Watson Mức lương

Mức lương tại Willis Towers Watson dao động từ $19,281 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Cybersecurity Analyst ở mức thấp đến $227,515 cho vị trí Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Willis Towers Watson. Cập nhật lần cuối: 10/10/2025

$160K

Chuyên Viên Thống Kê Bảo Hiểm
Median $123K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Median $65K
Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
Median $90K

Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $107K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$46.5K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$69.7K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$41.7K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$79K
Bán Hàng
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$54.1K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
Median $120K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$228K
Tổng Phần Thưởng
$81.3K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Willis Towers Watson là Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $227,515. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Willis Towers Watson là $74,339.

