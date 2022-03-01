Danh bạ công ty
VVDN Technologies
VVDN Technologies Mức lương

Mức lương tại VVDN Technologies dao động từ $1,172 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Cứng ở mức thấp đến $122,400 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của VVDN Technologies. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/13/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $100K
Kỹ Sư Phần Cứng
$1.2K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$4.6K

Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$122K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$39.7K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại VVDN Technologies là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $122,400. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại VVDN Technologies là $39,689.

