Visual Defence
Thông tin hàng đầu
    • Giới thiệu

    Visual Defence is a software solutions company founded in 2000 that produces custom solutions for the transportation sector, critical infrastructures, airports, seaports, public transit, borders, cities, and government facilities. Their flagship product, ROVER, is an award-winning AI technology that automates the detection of road-based deficiencies and streamlines workflows. They offer a broad suite of solutions that are currently being used in Canada, the United States, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa. They also provide system integration, training services, and security solutions.

    http://www.visualdefence.com
    Trang web
    2000
    Năm thành lập
    126
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Tài nguyên khác