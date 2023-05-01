Danh bạ công ty
VAST Data
    • Giới thiệu

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    Trang web
    2016
    Năm thành lập
    751
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $250M-$500M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

