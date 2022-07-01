Danh bạ công ty
Upside
Upside Mức lương

Mức lương tại Upside dao động từ $54,888 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm ở mức thấp đến $251,250 cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Upside. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/16/2025

Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $230K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$134K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$153K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Bán Hàng
Median $140K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$54.9K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$251K
Nhà Nghiên Cứu Trải Nghiệm Người Dùng
$146K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Upside là Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $251,250. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Upside là $146,228.

