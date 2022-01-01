Danh bạ công ty
UPMC
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

UPMC Mức lương

Mức lương tại UPMC dao động từ $75,375 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Quản Lý Dự Án ở mức thấp đến $175,000 cho vị trí Chuyên Viên Thống Kê Bảo Hiểm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của UPMC. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $93K
Chuyên Viên Thống Kê Bảo Hiểm
Median $175K
Kế Toán
$78.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Median $80K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$89.6K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$121K
Quản Lý Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$134K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$112K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$75.4K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$85.4K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$102K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại UPMC là Chuyên Viên Thống Kê Bảo Hiểm với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $175,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại UPMC là $93,000.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho UPMC

Công ty liên quan

  • Mayo Clinic
  • Healthgrades
  • Penn Medicine
  • Intermountain Healthcare
  • Fresenius
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác