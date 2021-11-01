Danh bạ công ty
Uplight
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Uplight Mức lương

Mức lương tại Uplight dao động từ $70,350 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu ở mức thấp đến $347,900 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Uplight. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $160K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$70.4K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$196K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Nhân Sự
$101K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$348K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$98.8K
Bán Hàng
$109K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$121K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Uplight là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $347,900. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Uplight là $114,570.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Uplight

Công ty liên quan

  • 15Five
  • Recorded Future
  • BetterCloud
  • Red Canary
  • Beekeeper
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác