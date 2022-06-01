Danh bạ công ty
Uplers
Uplers Mức lương

Mức lương tại Uplers dao động từ $8,572 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Quản Lý Dự Án ở mức thấp đến $108,272 cho vị trí Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Uplers. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/16/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $32.4K
Quản Lý Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$92K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$26.2K

Nhân Sự
$12K
Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
$108K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$31.4K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$8.6K
Bán Hàng
$26.4K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Uplers là Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $108,272. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Uplers là $28,886.

Tài nguyên khác