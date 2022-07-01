Danh bạ công ty
Unissant
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Unissant có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Unissant provides advanced data analytics that empower our clients to meet their business goals. With deep expertise in finance, health IT, national security, and energy, Unissant provides state-of-the-art enterprise computing solutions to both commercial and government clients. Unissant provides value in its ability to understand its clients' technical challenges and to provide targeted, cost-effective, reliable business intelligence solutions that help them reach their business objectives. Using rigorous requirements gathering, best in class technical expertise and award-winning creative talent, Unissant has the best combination of skills to let your business stay focused on business. Unissant continues to provide clients, who range from small-midsize enterprises to Fortune 1000 companies, with top-notch, highly skilled professionals to help them design and deploy their business intelligence projects. In August 2015, Unissant was named by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies (the Inc. 5000 List).Unissant consultants have the knowledge, training, drive and commitment, necessary to deliver project success. Our consultants have helped several clients successfully design, implement and maintain mission critical technology solutions. We do what we say we are going to do, on time and within budget. We work closely with our clients to ensure that we deliver what is expected. Our clients look to Unissant for excellence in design, deployment, and implementation. That’s what we deliver.

    http://www.unissant.com
    Trang web
    1999
    Năm thành lập
    150
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Unissant

    Công ty liên quan

    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác