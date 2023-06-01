Danh bạ công ty
TraqIQ
    TraQiQ is a global technology company that offers products and services to help customers identify, facilitate, and fulfill transactions. Their FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world, helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability, and driving efficient financial transactions. They have a global presence with offices/customers in Asia, North America, Africa, and Latin America. The leadership and advisory team of the company include people with deep experience running large businesses as well as successful entrepreneurs.

    http://www.traqiq.com
    Trang web
    2017
    Năm thành lập
    126
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Tài nguyên khác