ThreatX
    ThreatX protects organizations from sophisticated attacks on their APIs and web applications. Their API Attack Protection platform defends against DDoS attempts, BOT attacks, API abuse, known vulnerabilities, and zero-day attacks. Their behavioral analytics capability secures APIs across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments. Managed Services combine threat hunting with access to experts 24x7, reducing operational costs for enterprises. ThreatX protects APIs for companies in every industry globally.

    threatx.com
    2014
    62
    $1M-$10M
